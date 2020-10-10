WINDSOR, ONT. -- Leamington OPP had part of Talbot Road East closed Friday and Saturday following two separate collisions.

On Saturday, police were at the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV on Talbot Road East. Police had the road closed between Essex County Road 33 and Mersea Road 15 closed for less than one hour.

After Friday's collision, police asked motorists to avoid the area between Mersea Road 15 and Mersea Road 19 following the crash with debris on the roadway.

The road was closed for about an hour Friday afternoon as a result.