WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 26-year-old Kingsville resident is facing charges after a break-in at a Leamington home.

Essex County OPP responded to a break and enter on Robson Road around 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

The homeowner contacted police saying someone had broken into their garage.

OPP say officers arrived shortly after the call was received, then they found and arrested the suspect who was still on the premises.

A 26-year-old Kingsville resident will appear at a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice Windsor, charged with breaking and entering with the intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of break-in instruments.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.