WINDSOR, ONT. -- New municipal projects in Leamington and Tecumseh have been selected along with 16 others across the province to receive funding from the Ontario government to help bring them to life.

The funding comes as part of Ontario’s Rural Economic Development (RED) program which aims to help communities diversify their economies, retain skilled workers and create jobs by investing $800,000 into various municipal projects.

Leamington will receive up to $250,000 toward a series of minor capital projects that include decorative lighting, banners, murals and public art to “reinforce Leamington’s Uptown as an arts and cultural hub.” Tecumseh has been granted up to $25,000 to digitize permitting projects for its building and planning department, this will include the purchase of software and hardware as well as hiring temporary staff.

Ernie Hardeman, Minister of Agriculture, Foord and Rural Affairs announced the 16 selected projects Wednesday.

“This new targeted funding is just one of the many ways our government is supporting job creation and economic development across the province," Hardeman said in a news release. "We're encouraging local economic growth by supporting projects that help expand businesses and provide skills development and training for employees. These kinds of investments are particularly important as we lay the foundation for our recovery from COVID-19."

The funding has been granted to various projects across the province including mentor youth in northern Ontario, offering business attraction supports, developing industry partnerships, among others.

A full list of the projects selected is available on the Government of Ontario website.