WINDSOR, ONT. -- LCBO announced Tuesday it is requiring shoppers to wear face coverings before entering stores in regions, like Windsor-Essex, where mandatory mask policies are in place.

Unless an exception applies, LCBO will now be denying entry to those refusing to wear a face mask in municipalities that require them when entering indoor public spaces.

“While the requirement to wear face coverings may vary by region, the LCBO encourages customers at all retail locations across the province to wear face coverings while shopping and continues to require that customers make alternate shopping arrangements if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms,” a news release stated.

The mandatory face mask order implemented by the Windsor Essex County Health Unit came into effect Friday, June 26. The order requires both workers and customers to wear a face covering in all commercial establishments.

LCBO also stated it will not be making masks available for customers to use and reminds shoppers to follow physical distancing in-line and in store and to shop alone.

“Limit interactions by paying with debit or credit and packing their own reusable bags, and to extend respect, patience, and kindness toward staff, security and fellow shoppers,” the release states.

LCBO says those wishing to return items should hang on to their receipts and products as they will be eligible for returns at a later date.

For those who would prefer not to go into a store LCBO offers ship-to-store and same-day-pickup is now offered in more than 110 stores.