WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex County Health Unit officials say a mandatory mask policy will likely be implemented by the end of the week for all commercial establishments.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed first announced the policy on Friday, saying the details would be released this week.

“We are working on the details of that policy,” says Ahmed.

Ahmed says the health unit will release the order with specific language and wording on Tuesday, along with the details surrounding the frequently asked questions.

“Possibility of likely starting Friday, it will be implemented,” says Ahmed.

Ahmed says some businesses are following a cloth face mask policy already, but they want to make sure it is more widely used.

Ahmed wants to see both workers and customers wearing masks, as Windsor-Essex looks to enter the next stage of reopening. The region is in Stage 1 of reopening, while most of the province has moved to Stage 2.

Health officials say wearing a cloth mask doesn’t mean you can stop physical distancing. A cloth mask is intended to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, but does not protect the wearer from the virus.

With files from CTV Windsor’s Bob Bellacicco.