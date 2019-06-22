

Windsor, CTV Windsor





The Government of Canada's ‘Hometown Heroes’ initiative came to the region Saturday to celebrate one of Windsor's own.

A full military parade helped begin the commemoration of First World War veteran Rear-Admiral Walter Hose at Lasalle's Heavenly Rest Cemetery.

The former Windsor resident had a naval career spanning decades and is known as 'the father' of Canada's Naval Reserve.

Hose's grandson, Terry Leahey, was on hand to receive the recognition on behalf of his late grandfather.

Vice-Admiral Art McDonald the, newly-minted, 36th commander of the Royal Canadian Navy remembered Hose as an integral part of Canada's naval history.