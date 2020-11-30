WINDSOR, ONT. -- A late autumn snowstorm is expected to intensify in Windsor-Essex over the next few days, with a potential for up to 20 centimetres of snow.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent, due to a multi-day snowfall event expected into Wednesday.

Precipitation began Monday morning mainly as rain, but could be mixed with snow at times. Rain will likely change to snow Monday afternoon. Snowfall amounts of five to 10 cm are possible by Tuesday morning.

“Expect a gradual transition from rain, to a wet and icy mix, drizzle to wet snowflakes and/or ice pellets, as the early evening approaches,” said CTV Windsor meteorologist Gary Archibald. “Icy patches on area roads and surfaces in general could develop late tonight into early Tuesday morning.”

Total amounts of snow over the region could be in the 10 to 20 centimetre range. Northwesterly winds could gust to 70 kilometres per hour.

It is recommended to salt driveways and walkways Monday evening. Drive according to the conditions, which could change suddenly.

This snowfall is a result of a strengthening low-pressure system expected to move through eastern Ontario into Quebec Tuesday into Wednesday.

Expect the precipitation associated with this low-pressure system to move east of the area by Wednesday.

Tune in the 6pm and 11pm CTV News Windsor broadcast Monday evening for a comprehensive weather forecasts.