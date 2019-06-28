

The FCA US minivan lineup is expanding in 2020 with the addition of the Chrysler Voyager.

It is expected to be a more affordable version of the Windsor-built Pacifica.

It will be built in Windsor alongside the Chrysler Pacifica and Dodge Grand Caravan.

FCA Canada says the Voyager will initially only be available in the U.S. market, but will come online in Canada at a later time.

Unifor Local 444 president David Cassidy says the new product does not mean the planned elimination of the third shift at the plant will return.

Cassidy describes a conference call between the union, FCA and the federal government on Wednesday as "good conversation."

"We are going to pull out all stops with FCA to make sure that they are on board to bridge us that gap so hopefully we can get a new product into the Windsor Assembly Plant."

The company says the Voyager will offer even more value for those who seek the quintessential family vehicle.

“It is designed with budget-friendly family and fleet customers in mind,” said FCA news release.

Standard features and utilities include seven-passenger seating, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone compatibility.

The Voyager also offers mobility innovations to ensure superior maneuverability and improved ease of entry and exit for wheelchair users.

The company has sold more than 14.6-million minivans globally since 1983, twice as many as any other manufacturer over the past 35 years.

The Voyager replaces the Pacifica L and LX models to now offer three value-add models L, LX and LXi.