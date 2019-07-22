

CTV Windsor





The Town of LaSalle is ranked as the number one safest community in Canada, according to the data collected in 2018 for the Crime Severity Index from Statistics Canada.

LaSalle police say they implemented a community policing philosophy years ago and embraced many community partners, who have assisted and guided them along the way.

For the past 12 years, police have conducted approximately 450 customer satisfaction surveys annually which yielded an overall 99 per cent satisfaction rating ranging from good to excellent in all categories.

Sr. Const. Terry Seguin says they have taken the time and effort to listen to their citizens’ concerns and try to address them in a timely and efficient manner.

Meanwhile, it’s a different scenario in Windsor. Windsor’s Crime Severity Index jumped 21 per cent in 2018, compared to the previous year.

The Crime Severity Index is compiled using the uniform crime reporting data from all of the 321 police services across the country.

According to Statistics Canada, the Crime Severity Index tracks the changes in the severity of crime, not just the volume.

It is designed to measure change in the overall seriousness of crime from one year to the next, as well as relative differences in the seriousness of crime across the country. It measures both violent and non-violent crimes.