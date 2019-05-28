

CTV Windsor





A warning to students and motorists in the area of St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic Secondary School in LaSalle.

Police say they have received a number of complaints about speeders on roads near the high school.

"It was during certain times of day that people were driving that seemed to coincide with going to and coming home from Villanova as well as during the lunch hours there," says Senior Const. Terry Seguin.

Seguin tells AM800 News they will increase enforcement near the school and throughout the municipality.

He adds there have also been complaints about garbage being thrown out of car windows.