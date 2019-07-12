

CTV Windsor





The LaSalle Outdoor Pool is going to remain closed this weekend.

The town says overland flooding from the Detroit River will keep the pool closed.

All lessons and programs at the pool, located on Front Road at Laurier Drive, are cancelled.

The LaSalle boat ramp and the Riverdance Community Centre are also closed.

Officials say they will reassess the situation on Monday.

Boat ramp pass holders can request a partial (50%) refund by contacting the LaSalle Culture and Recreation Department at 519-969-7771.

Front Road and the streets west of Front Road are experiencing standing water during rainfall and easterly winds increase, creating overland flooding.

The parking lots at Front Road Park and Gil Maure Park are also affected.

Front Road was also closed due to flooding on July 7 and 8.

Motorists are reminded to drive with caution as water levels may continue to fluctuate with wind shifts.