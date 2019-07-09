

CTV Windsor





Flooding from the Detroit River has prompted the continued closure of the LaSalle Outdoor Pool for Wednesday and Thursday.

Officials say the closure of the pool, on Front Road at Laurier Drive, will be reassessed on Thursday.

All lessons and programs have been cancelled, and participants have been notified, the media release says.

Overland flooding has left standing water on Front Road and streets to the west when there is rainfall or easterly winds.

The road was closed due to the flooding on July 7 and 8, and motorists are encouraged to continue to exercise caution in the area.