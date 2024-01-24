LaSalle police launch Rules of the Road Trivia Contest

The LaSalle Police Service is launching a trivia contest aimed at fostering a safer and more informed community.

The public is invited to participate in the Rules of the Road Trivia Contest.

The contest allows residents to gauge their knowledge concerning traffic laws and regulations.

By engaging in this survey, participants contribute to the collective effort to create a safer environment for everyone on the roads. Pedestrian crossover with flashing lights. (Source: Town of LaSalle)

The survey should take approximately two minutes to complete and is comprised of a combination of 10 multiple-choice and true or false questions.

To participate, individuals can visit the website and complete the survey by Jan. 31.

Participants will automatically be entered into a drawing to win a LaSalle Police Service thermal tumbler and thermos combo.

After the contest, the LaSalle Police Service will publish the overall percentage of correct and incorrect responses as well as the correct answers to the question.

LaSalle police say they will ensure the privacy and security of all participants in the Rules of the Road Trivia Contest. Any personal information collected during this contest will be used solely to select the contest winner. No personal information will be retained or used for any other purpose.

After the contest, all personal information provided by participants will be promptly and securely deleted.