LaSalle police investigate ‘concerning graffiti’ at local high school

There was an increased police presence at Sandwich Secondary School Wednesday due to “concerning graffiti” regarding a threat to burn down the school, police say.

School officials notified LaSalle police of the graffiti written in one of their student washrooms.

Officers were at the school working with officials and reviewing video surveillance.

Police say their main objective was to ensure everyone’s safety and identify who was responsible for the threatening graffiti.

Police are asking the public, staff or students to come forward with any information regarding the investigation. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at www.catchcrooks.com or by calling 519 258-8477.