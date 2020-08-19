WINDSOR, ONT. -- LaSalle police say officers helped rescue a baby trapped in a vehicle on a hot day.

Officers were called to a residence on Heritage Drive Thursday for a report of a mother who had accidentally locked her baby in her vehicle before leaving and was requesting assistance.

The vehicle was not running and the windows were all up.

On this day, police say it was particularly hot at a temperature of 33 Celsius.

Police say officers and the family made the decision that waiting for CAA to arrive for access to the vehicle would take too long as the child had already been in there for 10 minutes.

A decision was made to break the drivers’ side front window to get the baby from the vehicle.

Police say this was completed without incident and the child was removed from the vehicle, healthy and unharmed.