LaSalle 911 calls directed to Windsor during system upgrade

The LaSalle Police Service is undergoing a system upgrade on Thursday that will temporarily redirect 911 calls.

The upgrade takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

During this time 911 calls are being redirected to Windsor Police Dispatch for immediate assistance.

Non-emergency calls will be managed by LaSalle Police Dispatch on backup lines.

You can still reach the LaSalle Police Service at 519-969-5210, but police say be patient if you encounter a busy signal due to limited backup lines.