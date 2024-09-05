WINDSOR
Windsor

    • LaSalle 911 calls directed to Windsor during system upgrade

    A cell phone about to call 911, Tuesday, May 14, 2019. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) A cell phone about to call 911, Tuesday, May 14, 2019. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
    Share

    The LaSalle Police Service is undergoing a system upgrade on Thursday that will temporarily redirect 911 calls.

    The upgrade takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

    During this time 911 calls are being redirected to Windsor Police Dispatch for immediate assistance.

    Non-emergency calls will be managed by LaSalle Police Dispatch on backup lines.

    You can still reach the LaSalle Police Service at 519-969-5210, but police say be patient if you encounter a busy signal due to limited backup lines.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News