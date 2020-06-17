WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Town of Lakeshore is deferring some capital projects, due to COVID-19.

“When the money’s not there, you can’t go ahead with a lot of projects,” says Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bains.

During a special council meeting Tuesday night, administration presented four categories to council that the deferred projects could fall under.

Projects that won’t likely be completed in 2020, therefore, payment would be moved to next year. Such as the three-million-dollar project on Amy Croft Drive.

“That work is going ahead,” says Lakeshore’s CAO, Truper McBride. “The design for a new water treatment plan will be proceeding as work this year. We wouldn’t be incurring those costs though, until 2021.”

The second category of projects are tied to grant applications.

“The government hasn’t said yes on the grant, or no on the grant. So if we go ahead, we don’t get any grants. Those are almost automatic deferrals for us,” says Bain.

The third category is defined by councils strategic priorities of parks and roads.

Finally, projects that could be delayed with little rise to the municipality.

“Such as the life cycling work, and equipment replacements at the Atlas Tube Centre. Those kinds of things are going to be held until 2021 deferrals,” McBride tells CTV Windsor.

It total, council approved a total deferral of over $8,200,000.

Should the town see some financial gains in July and August, some of the projects that are deferred to 2021 can begin later this year.