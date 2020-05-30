WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Town of Lakeshore has cancelled their day camps, instructional and aquatic programming for the summer season.

In a news release Friday, Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain states, "We understand how popular and beneficial Lakeshore’s summer day camps are and many children will be disappointed, however this difficult decision was made with the health and safety of our children in mind."

Lakeshore’s summer day camps featured activities such as swimming, skating, time in the gymnasium, field trips, crafts and many more activities.

Officials say the town hosted over 5,000 children from four to 11 years of age for the summer day camp program.

Lakeshore will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in order to make a decision on the programming for the fall recreation session.