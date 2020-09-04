WINDSOR, ONT. -- Lakeshore’s town hall will reopen Tuesday with restrictions on the number of people allowed in the building.

The Town of Lakeshore says a maximum of two people will be allowed in the lobby at a time and self-distancing spots are painted on the ground to identify six foot increments.

Stanchions are setup to separate the finance payment area from the front counter.

In-person payments for municipal bills such as tax, water, permits and applications will now be available with a limit of one customer at the counter at a time. No appointment is necessary.

The town encourages residents and businesses to use the drop box at town hall for payments, to pay through their financial institution or sign up for direct deposit to avoid lineups.

All licensing as well as commissioning documents will also be available with a limited number of people allowed in the foyer. Those looking to attend town hall for these services as well as planning application will need to call ahead to make an appointment.

Marriage ceremonies will not be conducted at this time, but marriage licenses can be obtained by making an appointment.

The town says screening questions will be asked before entering and customers will be required to wear a mask while in the building.