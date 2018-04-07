

CTV Windsor





Friends, family and co-workers were remembering Lakeshore District Fire Chief Joe St. Louis Saturday.

His funeral was held at Good Shepherd Church in Tecumseh.

The 51-year-old was described by his family as a loving husband and devoted father to two boys.

The 27-year veteran of the Lakeshore department died on March 29.

Sources tell CTV News he was the victim of an assault on Daytona Avenue five days earlier.

Michael Hiller of Windsor is charged with assault and aggravated assault in connection with the incident.