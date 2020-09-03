WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say an 80-year-old cyclist has died after a bike path collision in Lakeshore.

Robert Williams of Lakeshore was involved in a collision with another cyclist on Ross Beach Road on Tuesday.

Police say Williams was taken to hospital for the treatment of injuries sustained in the collision.

The other cyclist involved in the accident received minor injuries.

Police were able to identify Williams after reaching out to the public for help with photos of the bicycle, helmet and a ring he was wearing.