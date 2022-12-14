Lakeshore council approves demolition of Stoney Point church
Lakeshore council has voted to allow demolition of the Church of the Annunciation on Tecumseh Road in Stoney Point.
Built in 1906 but long-closed, an application to demolish the building on heritage property was approved by council.
When the structure has been levelled, the owner will then be able to apply to have heritage designation removed from the property all together.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau says he's not willing to kick health-care reform down the road any longer
The federal and provincial governments appear deadlocked in their negotiations on the future of health care in Canada, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's latest comments suggests he will not be the one to blink first.
Trade Minister Mary Ng broke ethics rules over contract to friend, commissioner rules
International Trade Minister Mary Ng apologized Tuesday after the federal ethics commissioner concluded she broke the rules by awarding a contract to a friend.
Louise Arbour accuses military of foot-dragging, blasts progress on misconduct reform
Retired Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour accused military leaders of dragging their feet when it comes fighting sexual misconduct in the ranks on Tuesday, even as Defence Minister Anita Anand staked her reputation on their success or failure.
Complaints about CRA up 70 per cent from pre-pandemic year: taxpayers' watchdog
The number of complaints about the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) filed with the taxpayers’ watchdog more than doubled in the last fiscal year compared to pre-pandemic numbers, according to Taxpayers' Ombudsperson Francois Boileau.
EXPLAINED | What is nuclear fusion? The 'major scientific breakthrough' for clean-energy
The U.S. Department of Energy announced Tuesday about a 'major scientific breakthrough' at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, one of several sites worldwide where researchers have been trying to develop the possibility of harnessing energy from nuclear fusion.
Diabetes drug in short supply in U.S. after celebrities, influencers touted its weight-loss benefits
Ozempic, a drug approved to treat Type 2 diabetes, is in short supply in the U.S. after social media and prominent figures popularized the medication as a solution for weight loss.
Are these Canada's most child-friendly cities? List ranks 51
A recently published list ranks 51 Canadian cities according to how child-friendly they are, with Quebec City at the top as the best city to raise children.
Ukraine: Russian strikes thwarted, wreckage hits buildings
Ukrainian authorities said they thwarted a Russian attack on Kyiv and the surrounding region Wednesday as their air defense system intercepted and destroyed 13 explosive-laden drones, although wreckage from some of them damaged five buildings.
Supply-chain turbulence is here to stay, so what is Canada doing about it?
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government is attempting to strike a tricky balance in managing Canada's supply chains, trying to shore up trade with like-minded countries while still taking advantage of China's unabated growth.
Kitchener
-
Stratford, Ont. teen pleads guilty to manslaughter
An 18-year-old Stratford man pleaded guilty in connection with the spring 2022 stabbing death of Zachary Hartman, a musician from Exeter.
-
Plans taking shape as region announces location of first hybrid shelter
The site will be set up on regionally-owned land at 1001 Erbs Road on the border of the City of Waterloo and the Township of Wilmot, the region revealed Tuesday.
-
Police seek public’s assistance in locating suspect connected to Cambridge break-ins
New photos have been released by Waterloo regional police of an individual they’d like to speak with in connection to two break-ins in Cambridge.
London
-
OPP investigating September shooting
Middlesex OPP are hoping someone out there will have video footage that will help with a shooting investigation that started in September.
-
Wintry mix on the way, strong winds expected
A massive weather system will move into the region on Thursday and a messy mix of winter weather is expected, with a risk of freezing rain for the morning commute and then transitioning into rainfall throughout the afternoon.
-
Driver in stolen vehicle damages police cruiser: Middlesex County OPP
OPP are investigating after a suspect allegedly stole a pickup truck, crashed into a police cruiser while attempting to escape, and then proceeded to steal a second vehicle in Middlesex County on Tuesday.
Barrie
-
Environment Canada issues weather alert for approaching snowstorm
Environment Canada has released a special weather alert in advance of a winter weather wallop expected to arrive Thursday.
-
Elmvale business suffers damages after evening fire
No injuries were reported after a fire at an Elmvale business Tuesday evening.
-
Coldwater, Ont. man arrested in connection with historical sexual assault investigation
A 59-year-old Coldwater, Ont. man faces charges after police say two female victims alleged historical sexual assaults happened in Georgina.
Northern Ontario
-
Trip to meet online friend turns into nightmare for Sudbury man
A Sudbury man who went to Blind River to spend a night with a girl he had been chatting with online was later raped, court documents of the criminal trial show.
-
Ontario driver shocked to get bill for almost $40,000 to repair utility pole he hit
An Ontario driver said he was shocked eight months after a horrific car crash to get a bill for $37,860 to repair the utility pole he hit.
-
Ottawa
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Expect heavy snow in Ottawa on Friday
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of heavy snow in Ottawa on Friday.
-
No injuries in major barn fire in rural east Ottawa
Ottawa Fire Services says no one has been reported hurt after an abandoned barn full of hay burst into flames Tuesday afternoon in rural east Ottawa.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa city council to vote on budget directions in final meeting of 2022
The final Ottawa city council meeting of 2022 will take place today and next year’s budget is high on the agenda.
Toronto
-
Inside SickKids: As the operating room sits quiet, staff worry about growing backlog
Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children has cancelled 279 surgeries since the ramp-down order went out in mid-November. As the wait-list increases, so does staff anxiety.
-
-
Crews battling two-alarm house fire downtown
Crews are currently battling an early morning house fire in downtown Toronto.
Montreal
-
Girl, 7, killed in hit and run was a Ukrainian refugee, neighbours say
The seven-year-old girl struck by a vehicle in a hit and run in Montreal Tuesday was a Ukrainian refugee, according to neighbours. Dozens of people took part in a vigil Tuesday night to mourn the death of the young girl, who had fled Ukraine with her family.
-
Montreal biodiversity conference to discuss role of financial sector in conservation
The role of private money and industry in preserving enough natural ecosystems to keep the planet functioning will be the focus of talks Wednesday at an international conference on biodiversity in Montreal. While negotiators continue to try to hammer an overall conservation deal, discussions are also scheduled on how global capital flows can be harnessed to work with nature rather than exploit it.
-
Montreal police meet with 87-year-old man in connection with hit-and-run that struck baby in stroller
Montreal police have met with an 87-year-old man in connection to a hit-and-run where a one-year-old baby was struck in Montreal's Outremont borough.
Atlantic
-
Messy Wednesday morning commute expected as heavy snow moves to P.E.I. and N.B.
Motorists can expect a messy commute Wednesday morning as heavy snowfall moves into P.E.I. and New Brunswick.
-
Storm Watch: Closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school cancellations and closures for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.
-
Transport Canada must be 'more vigilant,' relatives say two years after N.S. sinking
Two years after the sinking of the Chief William Saulis, relatives of the victims say Dec. 15 is a date that provokes painful memories, unanswered questions and frustration over a Transportation Safety Board investigation that still hasn't officially delivered its findings.
Winnipeg
-
Kevin Klein elected in Kirkfield Park; keeps seat for PCs
Kevin Klein has been elected the new MLA for Kirkfield Park, maintaining the seat for the PCs.
-
Fatal stabbing at Millennium Library started with argument: police
Three teens are facing charges in the death of a man who was killed after an argument escalated to a stabbing at the Millennium Library over the weekend.
-
Winnipeg airport receives autonomous wheelchairs, a first in North America
Travel will become easier for people with limited mobility at Winnipeg’s airport.
Calgary
-
Calgary's wastewater is now being tested for flu and RSV cases
Deep in south Calgary, on the site of a sprawling wastewater treatment plant, a small group of researchers are now tracking the spread of influenza and RSV in Alberta.
-
Calgary councillor’s lawyer questions why police took 8 months to lay mischief charge
The lawyer representing a Calgary councillor who is facing a criminal charge in connection to an alleged roadside confrontation earlier this year is questioning why it took police eight months to investigate and lay charges.
-
Report suggesting Alberta pays most for auto insurance flawed: Insurance Bureau of Canada
A new report that found Alberta drivers pay much more to insure their vehicles is being criticized by a national industry association for not comparing equivalent programs offered between provinces.
Edmonton
-
'Not approved by city council': Sohi blasts UCP over new Edmonton social issues task force
The Alberta government has a new 12-person team tasked with addressing addictions, crime and homelessness in the capital, but the city's mayor is not happy about how it's being done.
-
Hyman's first hat trick leads Oilers over Predators 6-3
Zach Hyman had a hat trick, Leon Draisaitl scored twice and added three assists and Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 6-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.
-
'Inherited an absolute mess': New spending could push Edmonton tax increase above 5%
Edmonton property taxes are going up. The only question is by how much.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver company says it can demonstrate fusion technology at power plant scale by 2027
On the heels of a major scientific breakthrough in fusion at a lab in California, the CEO of Vancouver-based General Fusion says his company is on track to demonstrate the real-world possibilities of the clean energy technology at the power plant level by the year 2027.
-
Surrey council votes to scrap police transition, B.C. public safety minister responds
Surrey city council voted 6-3 to reinstate the RCMP and to stop the transition to a municipal police force Monday night.
-
'My kids are in there': B.C. mom describes car being stolen while children were inside
A vehicle with two children inside was stolen from outside a Merritt, B.C., school last week, prompting a warning to parents.