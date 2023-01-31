Lakeshore council approves budget increase

Lakeshore residents will see a municipal tax increase of 3.75 per cent — $66/year for the average homeowner.

“The discussions and decisions today reflected the difficult nature of this year’s budget. As a Council, we had to balance cost increases due to inflation and the need to meet service levels, with the financial impact to residents and taxpayers,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey.

When factoring in the approved water and wastewater rates, the average home in Lakeshore will pay an additional $143 per year. County and School Board levies will add an additional $52 per year.

When it comes to spending, council transferred $500,000 to a parks reserve and budgeted $26.8-million for capital projects including rehabilitation of Patillo Road, Major Street and Lilydale Avenue, County Road 22 watermain replacement and Lakeview Park playground resurfacing.

Council also approved the 2023 User Fees By-law which sets out the fees and charges for a wide range of municipal services and activities.