WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk had an open house to welcome volunteers to his new campaign headquarters in the old Factory Auto Sound building on Tecumseh road near Jefferson.

He told his supporters, “This is gonna be the home and the launching pad for the next thirty days."

Kusmierczyk feels his volunteers are passionate and energetic and says they push him to do what’s right for the community every day.

University student Hannah Ruuth helped the incumbent during his first election in 2019 and says she returned to volunteer because Kusmierczyk listens to her generation.

"I wanna see a place for me in Windsor in my future and making sure there’s good jobs for people like me with my skill set. Diversifying the workforce."

During his first 18 months in office Kusmierczyk is proud that he and the Liberals were able to bring 450-million dollars of investment to the region. Over 10-million of that was used for flood mitigation in the Town Of Tecumseh. That contribution has not been lost on Tecumseh mayor Gary McNamara.

"We’ve been able to leverage an additional 16 and a half million on top of that to start the mitigation and you can see that is only one of many."

Some of that money is being used to bridge the trail gap between Lesperance and Manning along Riverside. Kusmierczyk is focused on investments in electric vehicles and battery production and climate change.

"It gives them a direct strong voice in Ottawa as well in terms of telling folks what we need, what are the challenges, and what are the opportunities."

Kusmierczyk is running against Cheryl Hardcastle and Victor Green.

Brian Masse was at Devonshire Mall this morning filling in paper to officially become the NDP candidate in the riding of Windsor West.

Masse says, "The economy, housing, the environment. All those things fit well with the work we’ve been doing and also what we’re proposing under Jagmeet Singh. A positive way of doing politics."

Green manufacturing including the auto sector, a national urban park and affordable housing are issues he feels need to be dealt with. He also wants to see families separated by the border reunited.

"A safe border task force is one of the primary things we want to see created because it’s going to be operational. We’re going to continue having challenges under COVID-19 and right now we have so many families torn apart. There’s gotta be safer ways to do these things."

Masse is running against Anthony Orlando, Sandra Pupatello and Matt Giancola.