

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener mom has been charged in the death of her 20-month-old daughter.

Nicole Eidt, 27, appeared in court Friday morning, charged with criminal negligence causing death.

Two family members were also in the courtroom.

According to court documents, Eidt is accused of leaving fentanyl accessible to the child, causing the death of Amelia Runstedler.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to Heritage Drive in Kitchener around noon on Thursday following reports of a child in distress. When they arrived, they found Amelia without vital signs. Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

The toddler was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police say officers found suspected fentanyl in the residence.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.