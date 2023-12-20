WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Kingsville woman wins $100,000 with scratch ticket

    Cindy Porter poses with her wining cheque. (Source: OLG) Cindy Porter poses with her wining cheque. (Source: OLG)

    A Kingsville woman is $100,000 richer.

    Cindy Porter is celebrating after winning the top prize with Instant Crossword Tripler.

    The scratch ticket game is available for $5 a play. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.76.

    The winning ticket was purchased at Daisy Mart on Main Street in Kingsville, according to a news release from the OLG.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Bahamas cruise diverted to New England and Canada

    Passengers on the cruise ship MSC Meraviglia didn’t get the balmy getaway they were expecting. The ship, scheduled to sail to the Bahamas this week, instead headed to New England and Canada 'due to unseasonable and rapidly worsening weather.'

    Trudeau's top national security adviser retiring in the new year

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's top aide on national security matters has announced she's retiring in early 2024, after spending the last two years providing advice to the government on pressing intelligence files including the allegations of foreign election interference and the 'Freedom Convoy' protests.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News