A Kingsville woman is looking for community support as a finalist in what is dubbed the world’s largest online health competition.

Amy Howe is one of 12 finalists in the Ms. Health and Fitness 2018 challenge.

Howe operates two fitness businesses called Howe Fit in Kingsville and Harrow. Her bio says she is a 31-year-old mother, wife, personal trainer, group fitness instructor, entrepreneur, author, fitness competitor and nutrition specialist.

The competition started in mid-June with more than 5,000 women from around the world.

There are now just 12 women left, and Howe is one of them.

The contestant receiving the most qualifying votes online will be deemed the winner.

Voting ends at 11 p.m. Thursday.

The winner will receive $20,000 plus a two-page spread in Muscle and Fitness Hers magazine.

Howe says if she wins, she would use the money to purchase state of the art body scanners for each of her locations.