    • Man charged after break and enter report in Thamesville

    The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police) The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
    Chatham-Kent police have laid charges following a break and enter in Thamesville.

    Police say the incident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at a local business on London Road.

    According to police, the business owner was watching the surveillance footage remotely and could see that there were people actively breaking into the business.

    Police arrived on scene and located one male suspect inside the business.

    A 43-year-old Chatham man was arrested for break and enter as well as possession of a controlled substance.

    He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

