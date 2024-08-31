WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Cloudy skies but comfortable conditions expected this holiday weekend

    A tanker is seen on the Detroit River in this viewer submitted image from April 2024. (Source: Mark Hewer) A tanker is seen on the Detroit River in this viewer submitted image from April 2024. (Source: Mark Hewer)
    Share

    Weather this long weekend will be mixed, but comfortable.

    On Saturday, expect mainly cloudy skies with a chance of showers in the morning, but clearing in the afternoon with a high of 26 degrees, feeling like 32.

    Clear skies expected Saturday night with a low cooling down to 15 degrees.

    On Sunday, a mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of showers is possible, with a high of 26, feeling like 31.

    The weekend is far from a washout, however.

    On Labour Day Monday, expect sunny skies and a high of 23 degrees.

    Here’s a look at the Windsor, Ont. region’s forecast

    Saturday: Showers ending early this morning then mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Clearing this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. High 26. Humidex 32. UV index 7 or high.

    Saturday night: Clear. Low 15.

    Sunday: Sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 near noon. High 26. Humidex 31.

    Monday: Sunny. High 23.

    Tuesday: Sunny. High 24.

    Wednesday: Sunny. High 27.

    Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 28.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News