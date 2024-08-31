Cloudy skies but comfortable conditions expected this holiday weekend

Weather this long weekend will be mixed, but comfortable.

On Saturday, expect mainly cloudy skies with a chance of showers in the morning, but clearing in the afternoon with a high of 26 degrees, feeling like 32.

Clear skies expected Saturday night with a low cooling down to 15 degrees.

On Sunday, a mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of showers is possible, with a high of 26, feeling like 31.

The weekend is far from a washout, however.

On Labour Day Monday, expect sunny skies and a high of 23 degrees.

Here’s a look at the Windsor, Ont. region’s forecast

Saturday: Showers ending early this morning then mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Clearing this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. High 26. Humidex 32. UV index 7 or high.

Saturday night: Clear. Low 15.

Sunday: Sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 near noon. High 26. Humidex 31.

Monday: Sunny. High 23.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 24.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 27.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 28.