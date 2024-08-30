Keanu Reeves' Windsor Spitfires jersey raises $20,000

Keanu Reeves’ signed Windsor Spitfires jersey has raised a whopping $20,000 for mental health.

All of the proceeds will be going to the Canadian Mental Health Association Windsor-Essex County Branch (CMHAWECB).

The winning bid went to Jeffrey Clark, who will receive the jersey and the one-day hockey contract signed by Reeves on Aug. 23.

CMHAWECB posted on X, expressing its excitement of the donation.

“This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime moment for us and the clients we serve,” it wrote.

The auction closed Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. with a total of 12 bids.