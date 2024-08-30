Keanu Reeves' Windsor Spitfires jersey raises $20,000
Keanu Reeves’ signed Windsor Spitfires jersey has raised a whopping $20,000 for mental health.
All of the proceeds will be going to the Canadian Mental Health Association Windsor-Essex County Branch (CMHAWECB).
The winning bid went to Jeffrey Clark, who will receive the jersey and the one-day hockey contract signed by Reeves on Aug. 23.
CMHAWECB posted on X, expressing its excitement of the donation.
“This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime moment for us and the clients we serve,” it wrote.
The auction closed Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. with a total of 12 bids.
DEVELOPING 'Unimaginable tragedy': NHL's Johnny Gaudreau, brother killed while in N.J. for sister's wedding
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
BREAKING Top Brazilian judge orders suspension of X platform in Brazil amid feud with Musk
A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Friday ordered the suspension of Elon Musk's social media giant X in Brazil after the tech billionaire refused to name a legal representative in the country, according to a copy of the decision seen by The Associated Press
'It's absolutely terrifying': Sask. small town struggling with several dog attacks
The mayor of Allan is voicing frustrations over a group of aggressive dogs, saying they've become a threat to community safety.
Julian Ortega, actor in Netflix's 'Elite' series, dies aged 41
Spanish actor Julian Ortega, known for appearing in popular Spanish-language Netflix drama series 'Elite,' has died, the country's actors and actresses union has announced. He was 41.
A toddler cried non-stop during a flight. Two strangers locked her in the bathroom
Two airline passengers who locked a stranger's crying grandchild in a plane restroom have caused outrage in China and sparked a heated online debate on how to handle upset children in public spaces.
Scotiabank confirms another outage, this time affecting online accounts
Scotiabank has confirmed reports of another outage after July's disruption to direct deposits, this time affecting user logins to online accounts.
'Completely gutted': Calgary Flames react to Johnny Gaudreau's death
There is tragedy in the hockey world Friday morning as the Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau, formerly of the Calgary Flames, and his brother Matthew were killed in a crash.
What a weekend snooze could do for your heart health, according to new research
When it comes to maintaining a regular sleep schedule, sometimes a busy week can throw everything out of whack even when you have the best of intentions.
Neighbour held in disappearance of couple from California nudist resort. Both believed to be dead
Police used a tanklike vehicle with a battering ram to smash into a Southern California home and arrest the next-door neighbour of a couple living in a nudist community who were reported missing earlier this week, officials said Friday.
Kitchener
-
Why a Cambridge, Ont. minor hockey team is joining an independent league
A new minor hockey team in Cambridge, Ont. is breaking away from tradition by not joining one of the sport’s most recognizable governing bodies.
-
Ontario investigators vow to solve Sonia Varaschin's 2010 murder
Ontario police vow never to stop searching for the person responsible for the death of Sonia Varaschin.
-
London
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for southwestern Ontario
A cold front blowing across southern Ontario this afternoon and evening is expected to bring thunderstorms to the area – Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch.
-
Two arrested, third suspect still wanted after London shooting
Police are still searching for Dean Robert Dickieson, 31, and anybody who sees him is reminded not to approach him and to call 911 immediately, he is considered armed and dangerous.
-
DEVELOPING
Barrie
-
Ont. man pleads guilty to manslaughter in fatal shooting of young mother
Alex Jolly, 25, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Friday in the 2022 shooting death of a young mother from Newmarket.
-
Impaired driving charges laid after fatal collision in Innisfil
Police have charged a driver in connection with a collision in Innisfil on Thursday evening that claimed the life of one person.
-
Missing girl, 14, not seen in a week as police appeal for help locating her
Provincial police are appealing to the public for help locating a young teen not seen in a week.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police urge rock-throwing teens who caused serious crash to come forward
Greater Sudbury Police are urging the group of teens who caused a serious crash by throwing rocks onto Maley Drive earlier this week to come forward.
-
DEVELOPING
-
Hunters in northern Ont. fined $16,500 for shooting moose without a licence, other offences
A group of four hunters have together been fined $16,500 for illegally killing a cow moose, then lying to try and cover it up.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
OPP call for responsibility on roads, trails, lakes this long weekend
As we head into the Labour Day long weekend, Ontario Provincial Police are stressing that drivers follow all of the rules of the road.
-
-
Northern Ont. suspect had illegal drugs, cigarettes, police say
Police in northwestern Ontario raided a residence in Manitouwadge this week and seized 13,000 illegal cigarettes along with prohibited drugs.
Ottawa
-
Federal Court orders full hearing into PSAC's challenge of new federal office mandate, union says
A Federal Court judge has ordered a full hearing to review the Public Service Alliance of Canada's (PSAC) application to quash the new three-day-a-week office mandate for federal workers this fall, according to the union.
-
Three-alarm fire damages three townhomes, displaces 16 residents in Nepean
Three townhouses have been damaged, displacing multiple residents following a fire that broke out in a home in a six-townhouse complex Friday morning in Nepean, according to the Ottawa Fire Services.
-
Pedestrian struck by a transport truck in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood
A pedestrian is being treated for life-threatening injuries after being struck by the driver of a transport truck in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, according to police.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Woman's death in Toronto house fire deemed homicide
A 27-year-old woman's death in a house fire in Dufferin Grove this week has been deemed a homicide, and the person responsible was the man she was in a relationship with who also died from the blaze, Toronto police say.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Video appears to show encounter before man found fatally shot in Brampton
Exclusive video obtained by CTV News Toronto appears to show the moments before a man was found dead with a gunshot wound in Brampton early Friday morning.
-
Brampton church youth leader charged for allegedly sexually assaulting 13-year-old
A Brampton church 'youth leader and worship director' allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old for months.
Montreal
-
Laval high school closed amid possible asbestos risk, students may return in mid-October
Nearly 1,400 students in Laval may have to wait until mid-October before going back to school because of a potential risk of asbestos exposure.
-
Quebec nurses threaten to stop working overtime as talks continue for new contract
A Quebec union representing 80,000 health-care workers has dismissed the province's latest contract offer and called on its members to refuse to work overtime beginning Sept. 19.
-
Six men facing multiple charges in connection with Montreal-area vehicle theft ring
Six men are facing multiple charges in connection with a vehicle theft ring in the Montreal area that started at the airport.
Winnipeg
-
Unmarked burials found on site of former Manitoba residential school
A First Nation in Manitoba said they have discovered "indication of human remains" on the site of a former residential school.
-
Winnipeg's homelessness response lacking: survey
Winnipeggers believe the city and provincial government are not doing a good job addressing homelessness, according to a recent survey.
-
DEVELOPING
Edmonton
-
Returning Jasper evacuees leaning on each other, neighbours in first days
The power of a home-cooked meal has been proven in Jasper, where one woman has spearheaded an initiative to feed hundreds of residents every night.
-
Most photo radar being scrapped in urban locations in Alberta: memo
The province is going ahead with significant changes to how cities can use photo radar.
-
DEVELOPING
Calgary
-
-
Water use sees small drop as city receives reports of fake water restriction inspectors going door-to-door
A day after city officials reminded residents about the penalties for breaking Calgary's water restrictions, data shows there was another minimal drop in water use.
-
All-ages Eastern Slopes Music and Arts Festival set to bring a buzz to Bridgeland Saturday
A new all-ages music festival has its debut Saturday, when the Eastern Slopes Music & Arts Festival takes place at the Bridgeland-Riverside Community Association.
Regina
-
Tornado confirmed in southern Sask. last week
A tornado was confirmed to have touched down earlier this month in southern Saskatchewan.
-
Dogs, man involved in attack that injured woman found by Regina police
Two dogs and one man believed to be involved in a dog attack in Regina that sent a woman to hospital with significant injures have been located by police.
-
Sask. NDP launch election campaign with no tax hike promise
Saskatchewan NDP leader Carla Beck launched her election campaign Monday in Saskatoon by promising not to hike any tax if her party is elected this fall.
Vancouver
-
Float plane makes emergency landing off Bowen Island, B.C.
A Harbour Air float plane headed to Vancouver Island was forced to make an emergency landing off the shores of Bowen Island Friday morning, the airline has confirmed.
-
2 dead, 2 hospitalized after suspected overdoses in Greater Victoria, RCMP say
Two women are dead and two men are in critical condition after they suffered suspected drug overdoses in the Vancouver Island community of Metchosin, according to the RCMP.
-
Winning $1M lottery prize means more time to sleep, B.C. woman says
Winning a $1-million lottery prize will help one lucky Vancouver resident pay off her mortgage – and potentially get more sleep, too.
Vancouver Island
-
-
-
Toxic drugs killed 192 people in B.C. last month, coroner reports
More than six people per day continue to die from using toxic drugs in British Columbia, according to the latest report from the provincial coroner's office.
Atlantic
-
Long awaited report on chaotic clash at Halifax tent encampment released
A law firm released its long awaited review into the chaotic clash between protestors and police at a Halifax tent encampment on Friday.
-
Construction on new NSCC campus in downtown Sydney finally complete
The Nova Scotia Community College’s new Sydney Waterfront Campus is finished and ready to welcome students after the Labour Day weekend.
-
'It's really sad': Will N.B. covered bridge be dismantled?
A covered bridge near Riverview, N.B., looks like it could soon collapse.
N.L.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
-
As Newfoundlanders say goodbye to a daily print paper, some worry culture will suffer
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.