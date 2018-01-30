The Town of Kingsville is creating an Affordable Housing Strategy and is asking for feedback on the implementation plan and future strategic actions.

Officials say the input and feedback will guide decision-making on affordable housing over the next 10 years.

The public may provide feedback through a public open house on Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Kingsville Arena.

“Providing the right mix of housing for a diverse population is a priority to Town Council in the Municipality of Kingsville,” said Mayor Nelson Santos. “This strategy will help guide the Town’s actions for the next 10 years as we continue to address housing affordability concerns in our region and to ensure that Kingsville remains a progressive and prosperous place for our residents by offering a variety of housing opportunities.”

This public presentation represents the initial steps of developing this strategy.

Officials say it is the intent of this meeting to help provide a greater understanding of housing affordability throughout Essex County and to help identify key trends, housing gaps and priority groups in need within Kingsville.

This information will be used when creating the town’s existing affordable housing policies, and help shape a set of policy recommendations in consultation with key stakeholders in an effort to help address housing inventory, waiting lists, and access to affordable home ownership or rental opportunities.

The public and stakeholders are encouraged to attend the meeting to learn more about the development of an Affordable Housing Strategy and to provide feedback on the implementation plan and future actions: