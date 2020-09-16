WINDSOR, ONT. -- Some Amherstburg parents say they felt apprehensive about bringing their kids to school Wednesday morning, a day after a positive COVID-19 school case.

The first COVID-19 case in a Windsor-Essex school was reported on Tuesday, at Stella Maris Catholic Elementary School in Amherstburg.

Parents dropping their kids off at the school on Wednesday tell CTV News they hope everyone will be safe.

“Yeah we were a little nervous,” said parent Lindsey Bonvie. “We trust the school and the health unit will do the best. So we’re hoping it’ll be alright.”

Others say keeping their kids at home was not an option.

“They’re prepared. They’re doing the best they can,” said parent Isabelle Ellul. “They can do no better than what we are doing at home.”

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit and Catholic school board say they followed the planned procedures for notification and case contact management.

Details are not being released of the age or grade of the student at Stella Maris. The school remains open, but the classmates of the positive student must self-isolate for two weeks.

With files from CTV Windsor's Bob Bellacico.