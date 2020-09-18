WINDSOR, ONT. -- A French Catholic high school in Windsor-Essex in reporting a case of COVID-19.

Ecole catholique l'Essor in Tecumseh confirmed a person in their school community has tested positive for the virus.

“We have been working with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) by providing lists of students and staff who may have been in contact with the individual. The WECHU has contacted any individuals (students and staff) who had an identified high-risk exposure with the confirmed case, and have given them directions to follow,” said Conseil Scolaire Catholique Providence spokesperson Lyne Cossette.

Cossette says the school community has been reminded to continue to:

monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning, and

use proper hygiene to prevent infection and protect against COVID-19.

The board has not released if the infected person is a student or staff member at L'Essor.

This is the second case linked with a school in the region since reopening at the beginning of September. A student at Stella Maris Catholic Elementary School also has COVID-19, the health unit said Tuesday.

This is a developing story. More coming.