Kingsville break-in leads to charges

A 28-year-old Kingsville man is facing charges after a break and enter on Main Street.

Members of the Kingsville OPP Detachment were contacted about the break-in in progress at an address in the 200 block of Main Street East in Kingsville on Jan. 14 at 8:20 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an individual who was taken into custody.

The Kingsville man has been charged with the following:

· Break, Enter a place - with intent to commit indictable offence

· Possession Break In Instruments

The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor at a later date.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident should contact the OPP at *OPP or 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.