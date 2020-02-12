WINDSOR -- A former national labour leader says his heart wasn’t in running for Windsor city council.

Ken Lewenza has decided not to run in the Ward 7 byelection this spring.

The former National Unifor President told retirees of Local Unifor 444 he still has a passion for the community, but admitted his heart just wasn't in it.

Lewenza says based on the support from individuals coming up to him over the last couple of weeks he had no doubt he could have won.

Just the same, he was gratified by individuals who approached him based on his historic community work and plans to continue his activism.

So far six people have submitted their names to run in the April 27 vote.

They are Igor Dzaic, Barbara Holland, Ernie Lamont Greg Lemay, Michael Malott and Therese Papineau.