

CTV Windsor





Premier Kathleen Wynne will be in Windsor today for a tour of St. Clair College and to host a town hall meeting later in the evening.

The Premier’s visit and meeting come at time when trade talks are heating up between the U.S. and Canada on NAFTA and on the heels of Ontario’s recent response to Buy American policies south of the border.

Wynne will be at St. Clair College at 3 p.m. to tour the Skilled Trades and Regional Training Centre.

At 7 p.m. the town hall meeting will start in the Centre for the Arts at St. Clair College’s downtown campus. The town hall will be moderated by former Unifor national president and long-time labour advocate, Ken Lewenza.

According to Wynne’s office, the town halls forums have drawn out more than 1,000 people of all ages across Ontario, discussing a range of issues, from the minimum wage to health care to international trade. Wynne says all questions are welcome.

"I believe personal connections are key to any healthy democracy — there is no replacing that face-to-face engagement when it comes to truly understanding someone’s issue or concern,” Wynne said in a release.

“Through these in-person conversations, people across Ontario have reminded me how passionate and informed they are about the issues affecting their lives and communities. That’s what motivates me, and it’s why I look forward to continuing the conversation in Windsor, and hearing ideas from people in Southwestern Ontario about how we can work together to build a fairer, better province for everyone," she said.

Doors open at 6 p.m.