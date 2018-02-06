

CTV Windsor





A popular Windsor convention hall is drawing provincial attention - and not in a good way.

Premier Kathleen Wynne has cancelled an event at the Caboto Club because of its policy concerning female members.

This is just the latest public rebuke of the club, because women can only be auxiliary members, not full-fledged voting members like men.

As a result, the University of Windsor's women’s department has been boycotting Caboto for years and officials at both Windsor Regional Hospital and the Labour Council say they also look to other venues to hold events.

Premier Wynne was supposed to host a town hall meeting at the Caboto next Thursday, but her staff are now scrambling to find a venue since learning this club doesn't allow women to be voting members.

In a written statement to CTV News, the premiers' office says she is committed to supporting a fair Ontario - "a commitment that extends to working with partners who reflect these values of equality and inclusiveness."

“They assume we're anti-woman or discriminatory and we're just not,” says Ron Moro, general manager of the Caboto Club.

Moro says Caboto has had a ladies auxiliary for more than 90 years, working alongside the male members.

“We're not a segregated community by any means, but we are a men’s club, we have been for 93, 94 years,” says Moro.

Lorenzo Costa is a Caboto Club member and his wife is part of the auxiliary.

“I don't agree with many things this premier does, but in this issue, she's right on,” says Costa

Costa says he tried 20 years ago to convince the 1,400 male members to change their constitution. He tells CTV News he plans to bring it up again

“She said ‘I'm an auxiliary to you? No! Why am I an auxiliary there? Why I cannot full participate with the full voting rights,’” says Costa.

Costa says they have to take the bull by the horns and make the change.

Moro concedes the board may want to revisit this issue now that its making headlines again.

“We won't react just to be pc about it, we'll react if we think it’s important to our club,” says Moro.

He also points out this negative attention is detracting from the millions of dollars he says the club has donated to the community over the years.