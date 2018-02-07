

CTV Windsor





A location has been chosen for the Premier’s town hall meeting in Windsor next week.

It will now be held at the St. Clair Centre for the Arts.

Kathleen Wynne’s initial site for the town hall meeting on Thursday February 15 was the Caboto Club. But the premier’s office cancelled that location after learning of the club’s policy of allowing only men to be voting board members.

In a written statement to CTV News, the premiers' office said she is committed to supporting a fair Ontario - "a commitment that extends to working with partners who reflect these values of equality and inclusiveness."

The town hall will now take place in the Alumni Skyline room at the St. Clair Centre for the Arts on Riverside Dr.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the town hall will begin at 7 p.m.

The General Manager of the Caboto Club also told CTV News on Tuesday that the board may want to revisit its rules.

“We won't react just to be PC about it, we'll react if we think it’s important to our club,” said Ron Moro.