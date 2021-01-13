WINDSOR, ONT. -- KFC Canada is opening a new restaurant near Windsor’s downtown core.

The new Kentucky Fried Chicken location is located at 185 Wyandotte St. E., between Goyeau Avenue and Windsor Avenue.

On opening day Wednesday, guests can receive a free Big Crunch, Zinger, or Plant Based combo with the purchase of another combo at regular price, available for takeout or drive thru customers only.

The company says all COVID-19 safety protocols and social distancing measures are in place, with the health and safety of the community, guests, and team members top of mind.

Guests can try new KFC restaurant through take out, drive thru, or delivery. Delivery is available on kfc.ca, as well as Uber Eats, Skip the Dishes, and Door Dash.

Prior to the restaurant opening, owner/operator Soul Foods Group supported the local community through donating chicken to various local organizations including The Downtown Mission, Street Help, The Salvation Army, and The Welcome Centre for Women and Children.

There are seven other KFC restaurants owned and operated by Soul Foods Group in Windsor.