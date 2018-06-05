

CTV Windsor





A local doctor has had his privileges suspended at Windsor Regional Hospital by a team of peers.

Dr. Albert Kadri's suspension was directed by the medical advisory committee. It’s a team comprised of other professional hospital staff.

Dr. Kadri's suspension began on Friday and is expected to last until at least November.

In a May 30 memo, committee members outlined their reasons which included Dr. Kadri billing OHIP a “team fee” for his patients in the renal program, even when he wasn't the physician on-call.

The practice meant the on-call physician would lose out on that revenue.

The suspension means Dr. Kadri won't be part of the on-call rotation as one of the five kidney specialists in the renal unit at Windsor Regional Hospital.

Dr. Kadri has challenged the suspension but a hearing may not happen until October at the earliest. Dr. Kadri requested an adjournment of the hearing originally scheduled for May.

Dr. Kadri also sued the hospital back in January, but has not been available for comment.

Windsor Regional Hospital President and CEO David Musyj spoke to AM800 News and said the lawsuit and the suspension are not linked.

“These issues have been going on for actually years that pre-dated Windsor Regional Hospital taking responsibility for the program,” says Musyj. “It's not until Windsor Regional took responsibility that we had an independent review done on the program and some issues came to the surface.”

Dr. Kadri's private practice is not impacted by this suspension at the hospital.