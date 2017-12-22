

If you have a Detroit Red Wings fan in your home, this may be a good chance for some last minute Christmas shopping.

Joe Louis Arena are holding a clearance sale of Red Wings memorabilia on Saturday.

The event follows an online auction held earlier this month, where “Al the Octopus” was sold for $7,700.

Some of the items up for sale include signage, framed photos, autographed pucks and photos, padded red folding chairs, miscellaneous suite furniture and accessories, pieces of wood lockers branded with the 'Farewell to the Joe' logo and select concourse items according to Olympia Entertainment.

The sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. for full and partial season ticket holders, and it opens to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Interested shoppers are advised to enter the Joe through the Corporate Partner entrance, located on the ground level across from the Riverfront parking lot. Complimentary parking will be available at the Joe Louis Arena garage.

The sale of the arena seats is expected to be announced in the next couple of weeks.

Joe Louis Arena was home to four Detroit Red Wings Stanley Cup Championships (1997, 1998, 2002 and 2008) and more than 600 concerts and events since first opening in 1979.

The Red Wings started this season in a new home, at Little Caesers Arena.

More information on the sale is available here.

https://www.bidonthejoe.com/clearance-sale/