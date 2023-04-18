Jealous fight? Or self defence? Crown paints alternative view of deadly stabbing in Windsor
Harpreet Majhail, 38, is on trial for second degree murder in the death of Mohammed Al Dubaisi, 20, who was killed on June 15, 2021.
“I was in a state of shock,” Majhail testified Tuesday. “I didn’t know what to do. I was panicked.”
Majhail has admitted to stabbing Al Dubaisi, from London, Ont., but in self-defence.
He told the jury Al Dubaisi was armed with a gun. A second man, Nazar Akobyan had a knife when a fight started between the three men.
“They attacked me. I defended myself,” Majhail said.
After the stabbing, Majhail said he went home, took off his clothes, put them in a garbage bag and redressed.
He told the jury he then drove to an industrial area in nearby Lauzon Parkway and threw the bag of clothes into the bushes.
Majhail says he then returned home and surrendered to police on his front lawn.
“I said ‘I’m here. I’m here.’ I put my hands up. I got down on the ground and they arrested me,” he said.
Majhail told the jury the fight “was fast,” lasting one to two minutes, fuelled by a dispute over his then girlfriend.
Assistant Crown attorney Andrew Telford-Keogh, however, painted a different version for the jury.
Majhail is an admitted drug addict with a troubled past and criminal record, court heard.
Majhail and his girlfriend, who he said is an alcoholic, had an “open relationship” for the majority of their time together.
“I was okay with it,” Majhail testified. “I appreciated her honesty.”
In June 2021, Majhail said they decided to become “exclusive,” but not before she told him about a previous sexual relationship with Akobyan.
In the days leading up to the stabbing, Majhail told the jury he and his girlfriend were on day two of an effort to get sober.
He told the jury he saw himself as her advisor, not her protector.
“We were in a relationship and we wanted to help raise each other up,” Majhail said. “I tried to help her as much as I could.”
Two days before this stabbing, court heard, the woman admitted to a second sexual encounter with Akobyan.
When Akobyan and Al Dubaisi came to his girlfriend’s apartment on June 15, Majhail said he was “confused.”
He told the jury the two men kept saying, “It’s not about what you want. It’s about what she wants.”
“These two guys showing up ruined the whole night,” Majhail testified. He admitted he was “wary” and “distrustful” of his girlfriend by this point.
“All of this history?” Telford-Keogh asked “No anger? No jealousy?”
“No.” Majhail replied, who maintains he was just confused.
Telford-Keogh pulled up Majhail’s statement to police, during which he told the detective, “I got so fricking paranoid that something else is going on behind my back.”
Majhail said he just wanted to know where he stood with his girlfriend but was never angry with her for her choices.
During his evidence in chief, Majhail testified one of the men threatened to kill him in Punjabi and Arabic.
Telford-Keogh noted that was never mentioned to police less than 24 hours after the stabbing.
Majhail told the jury “everything happened so fast” that he doesn’t recall when, how or where he stabbed Al Dubaisi.
“I had the knife in my hand and I was hitting him with both of my arms,” said Majhail. “I tried to pound him off of me with the knife in my hand.”
“You had options other than violence,” Telford-Keogh said to Majhail, who asked, “Like what?”
“Running away,” said the lawyer.
“I didn’t have a chance to run away,” Majhail responded.
Telford-Keogh then presented a timeline of events to the Majhail, portraying him as the aggressor, as the one who was armed a knife, as the one who threatened to kill the two men, as the one who chased Akobyan, as the one who fled the scene after the stabbing and left Al Dubaisi to die.
Majhail replied throughout, “I disagree completely with your version of events.”
Majhail does recall yelling to Al Dubaisi “you’ve been stabbed, stop” multiple times before the young men fell to the ground.
A juror was released Tuesday, leaving 12 people on the jury. Justice Paul Howard did not provide a reason for the juror being excused.
Closing arguments will take place Thursday with deliberations set to begin as soon as the “judge’s charge” is completed.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Fox, Dominion reach settlement over false U.S. election claims
Fox and Dominion Voting Systems reached a settlement Tuesday in the voting machine company's defamation lawsuit, averting a trial in a case that exposed how the top-rated network chased viewers by promoting lies about the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
These are the grocery items that saw the biggest price increases in March
The latest Consumer Price Index from Statistics Canada shows prices of some staple food items rising more slowly, but remaining high year-over-year.
Senate debating motion to pass contentious Bill C-11 without further changes
Senators returned to the upper chamber on Tuesday and quickly began debating a motion that would see the Senate accept Bill C-11, the Online Streaming Act, without insisting on further changes.
Almost two-thirds of products in these 4 key grocery store departments come in plastic packaging: report
A new report suggests that almost two-thirds of products across four key departments in Canada’s grocery stores are packaged in plastic.
The Netflix password crackdown may finally be happening
Netflix began clamping down on password sharing in four additional countries earlier this year, but opted not to expand more broadly after it "found enough improvement opportunities" from early launches.
'Marathon...not a sprint': Canada kicks off 2023 planting season with a long way to go to reach 2 billion trees
Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson is kicking off the 2023 tree-planting season with an announcement that the federal government and B.C. have reached an agreement to plant more than 37 million trees in the province in the next two years, but the government remains far from reaching its goal of two billion trees in this decade.
Montreal-area mayor discloses she was sex assault victim of ex-PQ member Harold LeBel
The mayor of a Montreal suburb publicly revealed herself Tuesday as the victim of ex-Parti Quebecois legislator Harold LeBel, who was sentenced to eight months in prison after sexually assaulting her in 2017 when they were both PQ members.
Mother of Ralph Yarl, Black teen shot after ringing wrong doorbell, speaks out
The mother of Ralph Yarl, the Black teenager shot when he mistakenly went to the wrong Kansas City, Missouri, home to pick up his younger brothers, said her son is crying 'buckets of tears' as he comes to grips with what happened to him.
WestJet pilots vote in favour of strike mandate, could walk before May long weekend
The union representing WestJet pilots says they have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate.
Kitchener
-
How to file your taxes if CRA strikes: Advice from an expert
With just two weeks to go until the tax deadline, 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency employees are set to walk off the job if a deal with the government isn’t reached by 9 p.m. Tuesday.
-
Real deal or sneaky swap? Ontario researchers working on tool to test maple syrup purity
How do you know if your maple syrup is pure? Ontario researchers are working on a tool to identify sugary swaps.
-
Police investigating threats found in Cambridge high school bathroom
Waterloo regional police say they’re investigating more threats found inside a washroom at St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School in Cambridge.
London
-
Arrest made in Wortley Village café fire
A London man has been arrested and charged in relation to the fire in Wortley Village. Sean Moyles, 20, has been charged with arson with disregard to human life and arson causing damage to property.
-
Jealous fight? Or self defence? Crown paints alternative view of deadly stabbing in Windsor
Harpreet Majhail, 38, is on trial for second degree murder in the death of Mohammed Al Dubaisi, 20, who was killed on June 15, 2021.
-
Charge laid after multi-vehicle collision sends 3 to hospital
UPDATE I A driver is facing a careless driving charge after a three-vehicle collision south of London, Ont. on Monday afternoon sent three people to hospital.
Barrie
-
Details emerge about ongoing firearms investigation in Barrie's west end
CTV News has learned more about the ongoing firearms investigation in Barrie.
-
Hundreds attend Bracebridge truck rally, multiple charges laid
Several motorists face charges following a rally in Bracebridge over the weekend.
-
Ontario casinos forced to remain closed 'in coming days:' Here's why
Multiple Ontario casinos will remain closed after a cyber-security incident was detected.
Northern Ontario
-
Hundreds attend Bracebridge truck rally, multiple charges laid
Several motorists face charges following a rally in Bracebridge over the weekend.
-
Here's where to expect picket lines in the event of a PSAC strike
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has released its list of locations where workers will be picketing in the event a deal isn't reached by the Tuesday night deadline.
-
Flood warning in effect for parts of Greater Sudbury, North Bay
The rapidly melting snow in the area has prompted Conservation Sudbury to issue a flood warning for the Vermilion River and Lower Junction Creek.
Ottawa
-
FLOOD WARNING
FLOOD WARNING | Water levels along the Ottawa River to surge this week
Water levels along the Ottawa River are expected to rise this week, leading to flooding in several areas. Conservation authorities say levels will remain below historic flooding levels seen in 2017 and 2019.
-
Here's where to expect picket lines in the event of a PSAC strike
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has released its list of locations where workers will be picketing in the event a deal isn't reached by the Tuesday night deadline.
-
As inflation rate declines, consumers wait for groceries and gas to follow
Statistics Canada says inflation dropped for the month of March by nearly one per cent, but sky-high prices for food and fuel still persist, with the price of gas set to rise again on Wednesday.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Science Centre will be moved to Ontario Place, Doug Ford says
The Ontario Science Centre will have a new home along Toronto’s waterfront. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Tuesday at the location of the new development.
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES | New Ontario Place renderings just dropped. Here's a look at the plans
The province is showing off its new renderings of the public spaces at the future site of Ontario Place. Here's a sneak peek.
-
Family misses out on $12K dream vacation after typo on airline ticket
An Ontario family planned their first major trip together to Cuba in February, but missed the vacation because of a typo of a single letter on one of their airline tickets.
Montreal
-
Quebec waterways 'stable' as lower than expected rainfall reduces flood risk
Public safety officials in Quebec say they're hoping for the best but preparing for the worst as the province's spring flooding season begins.
-
Some 200 long-term care residents forced to move from troubled Montreal facilities
After seven months of trusteeship, the regional health authority for the West Island has decided to move all 200 residents out of the Floraries long-term care facilities in Lasalle and Lachine.
-
Montreal-area mayor discloses she was sex assault victim of ex-PQ member Harold LeBel
The mayor of a Montreal suburb publicly revealed herself Tuesday as the victim of ex-Parti Quebecois legislator Harold LeBel, who was sentenced to eight months in prison after sexually assaulting her in 2017 when they were both PQ members.
Atlantic
-
Premier calls for silent reflection to mark anniversary of Nova Scotia mass shooting
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is asking people to pause for a moment of silence today at noon and again on Wednesday to remember the 22 people killed three years ago during the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.
-
Crandall University brings in independent investigator following sexual harassment allegations
Following an open letter to Crandall University earlier this month regarding alleged sexual harassment on campus, the university board has announced it will be hiring an independent investigator to look into the claims.
-
Water levels expected to reach flood stage Wednesday in Gagetown, Fredericton
New Brunswick’s River Watch is predicting water will reach flood levels for several communities in the province this week.
Winnipeg
-
Partial female remains found along Red River; Winnipeg police looking for help in identifying victim
WARNING: Some details in this story may be disturbing for viewers. Winnipeg police need help identifying remains found in Point Douglas near the Red River over the weekend.
-
Group crossing border called 911 suffering from cold, Minnesota sheriff says
Nine people were detained and one was missing after trying to walk across the Canada-United States border in the early hours of Tuesday morning, a Minnesota sheriff says.
-
Winnipeggers 'ghosted' after buying fraudulent tickets to Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties: police
The Winnipeg police are warning the public about fraudulent tickets being sold to the Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties.
Calgary
-
New photo shows suspect vehicle in fatal shooting at Kensington Safeway
Calgary homicide detectives are hoping to locate a vehicle thought to be involved in the shooting death of a man outside the Kensington Safeway last week.
-
WestJet pilots vote in favour of strike mandate, could walk before May long weekend
The union representing WestJet pilots says they have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate.
-
Spruce Cliff deaths were a domestic murder-suicide: Calgary police
Calgary police say the deaths of two people in the community of Spruce Cliff over the weekend are the result of a murder-suicide.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Valley Zoo employee bitten by Burmese python 'doing well' in hospital
A Burmese rock python at the Edmonton Valley Zoo bit a worker Tuesday morning.
-
'Derailed by the penalties': Oilers still confident after blowing 3-1 lead to Kings in Game 1
They were so close – just 16.7 seconds away from a rare Game 1 victory – but the Edmonton Oilers just couldn't hold on.
-
Driver going 118 km/h in 60 km/h zone had 2 children in the vehicle: police
A driver going double the speed limit with two young children in the vehicle is one of more than 1,500 people nabbed during a recent traffic blitz, Edmonton police say.
Vancouver
-
Shooting near college, courthouse sends 1 man to hospital, 2 arrested: New Westminster police
A shooting in downtown New Westminster Tuesday afternoon resulted in one man being taken to hospital and two people being taken into police custody.
-
Blood drive in memory of woman who died of breast cancer held in 3 Canadian cities Tuesday
A blood drive is being held across Canada Tuesday in memory of Nicole Steffan, a woman who lost her life to breast cancer in January.
-
13-year-old offered ride by stranger near Surrey elementary school, RCMP investigating
A suspicious interaction near an elementary school in Surrey on Monday is under investigation.