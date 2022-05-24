Items worth $3000 stolen from Blenheim storage unit

Chatham-Kent Crime Stoppers is asking for help after $3,000 worth of items were reported stolen from a storage unit in Blenheim.

Sometime before or around May 11, unknown suspects entered a secured storage unit at Store and Save in Blenheim and removed approximately $3000 worth of property.

Items taken include table saw and drill press. The incident remains under investigation by police.

If you have any information regarding this or any other crime please call Crime Stoppers at 519-351-8477, or 1-800-222-8477, or visit www.crime-stoppers.on.ca and email your tip.