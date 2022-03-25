'It was burning pretty good': Tecumseh garage damaged by fire

Crews were called to the 1900 block of Lesperance in Tecumseh, Ont., on Friday, March 25, 2022. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor) Crews were called to the 1900 block of Lesperance in Tecumseh, Ont., on Friday, March 25, 2022. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver