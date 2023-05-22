‘It takes a lot out of them’: Windsor family raising money for ‘devastating’ disease

Jackie Fedak organized a “show and shine” car show to raise money and awareness about Crohn’s Disease in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, May 21, 2023. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor) Jackie Fedak organized a “show and shine” car show to raise money and awareness about Crohn’s Disease in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, May 21, 2023. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver