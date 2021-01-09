WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Tweet from Hôtel-Dieu Grace stated residents at The Village of Aspen Lake began receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations, Saturday.

They thanked staff and physicians who helped to get their long term care community vaccinated.

On the same day it was reported that an outbreak had been declared at the Crisis and Mental Wellness Centre.

To date, Windsor-Essex has reported 199 new cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths.