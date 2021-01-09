Advertisement
It's vaccination day for The Village of Aspen Lake residents
Published Saturday, January 9, 2021 5:06PM EST
Hotel Dieu Grace healthcare workers on vaccination day at The Village of Aspen Lake - January 9, 2021 (Source: Hotel Dieu Grace)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Tweet from Hôtel-Dieu Grace stated residents at The Village of Aspen Lake began receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations, Saturday.
They thanked staff and physicians who helped to get their long term care community vaccinated.
On the same day it was reported that an outbreak had been declared at the Crisis and Mental Wellness Centre.
To date, Windsor-Essex has reported 199 new cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths.
RELATED IMAGES