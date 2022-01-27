'It’s crazy': Sweet Revenge Bake Shop suffers eighth break-in

The outside of Sweet Revenge Bake Shop at 400 Erie St. E. on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. The shop was broken into early Wednesday morning around 3:30 and burglarized. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor) The outside of Sweet Revenge Bake Shop at 400 Erie St. E. on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. The shop was broken into early Wednesday morning around 3:30 and burglarized. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories