'It’s an incredible thing': Windsor school selected to take part in free lunch pilot program

There are 232 students at Roseville Public School who will take part in a pilot lunch program starting next week.

Those receiving a lunch through the Chatham based We Are One Lunch Program will have a nutritious meal provided every day at no cost to their families between February 20 and March 29.

“This is the first time in Windsor actually that We Are One is feeding a school in Windsor,” said the program’s marketing director, Darleen Schiavo. “So it’s ground breaking for the organization.”

Schiavo said the program received enough funding from over 30 Windsor-Essex sponsors to keep it going for about a month, noting local restaurants will supply the food. She said there’s hope the program can be extended, but that more support is needed.

“We’ve got the system in place, we just need the funds to keep it going. The longer we can keep it going, the more data we can provide the federal government and hopefully, finally get us a nationally based school lunch program.”

Officials stated Canada is in dire need of a federally funded national school lunch program, noting Canada is the only G7 country without one. Schiavo suggested parents who want to see the pilot program be made permanent to contact their local MP’s and MPP’S for government support.

“The entire community is bound to benefit from the way that this program is set up,” Schiavo said.

Local food bank officials are pleased a Windsor school was selected to take part in the pilot program, suggesting school snacks and lunch items are amongst the most requested.

“I think it's an incredible thing,” said Kids First Food Bank Executive Director, Angela Yakonich. “We're seeing the need for food banks go up and up, so for families that can't make ends meet and not having to worry about packing a lunch every day is incredible news.”

“We're seeing people using food banks who have never used food banks before. It's the working poor now. It's so difficult with the prices of things in grocery stores to provide everything that people need and keep a roof over their heads.”

Yakonich explained, “We've seen breakfast programs come and go. Nutrition programs… But I think providing a healthy lunch for kids gets them through the rest of the day.”

In a release, Roseville Public School principal Tracy Dempsey said, “Every child deserves to know that their basic needs will be met. The ability for students to focus and nourish their mind and body while supporting their well-being is essential, and respects their identity and dignity. Students who know they have access to lunch and have food security are better able to regulate and focus on what really matters for their success and the world of learning! We are proud and humbled to be on the forefront of this important program and are grateful for the benefits that will impact students lives’ daily, and be of benefit to the larger community.”