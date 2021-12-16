'It’s actually really healthy, fun and healing': new program offered for para sport athletes

Windsor, Ont. -

The LaSalle Rowing Club has launched a new program, encouraging those with a disability to try a new sport - para rowing.

Come Try It Wednesday’s is for anyone looking to get active, or reignite their competitive spirit.

“It’s actually really healthy, fun and healing,” says Stacey Trottier-Mousseau. “We can adapt to their disability and they can come out, have a great time in the community and challenge themselves.”

A former para athlete herself, Trottier-Mousseau is now a rowing coach.

She first got introduced to the sport at the Invictus Games.

“And then we had people with amputations of the limb, arm, leg, blind rowers,”she says. “So we just wanted to bring that into the community to allow people to heal through sport.”

Here para-rowing classes will be held every Wednesday, during the winter and spring months.

“Then if anybody is interested, they’ll move onto the water which is exciting.”

“I love the water, so the idea of being on the water again that excites me,” says Jenna Skieneh, who was a national level swimmer and competed at the World Championships and Para Pan-Am Games.

“A sport I was always interested in but never thought as an option for me so this is kind of the environment I thought would be good to try,” says Skieneh.

The new program is even receiving help from local athletes who have competed at the Paralympics, Danielle Campo and Mike Whitehead.

The latter is now a para-rowing athlete advisor for the local rowing club.

“His philosophy is movement is medicine,” says his stepmother, Susan Whitehead.

Those interested in attending must register in advance.

“If anybody shows any promise and any interest, then we know the beginning steps of how to get them to where they want to go,” Mousseau tells CTV News.

A link to registration can be found here. https://m.facebook.com/LasalleRowingClub/#_=_