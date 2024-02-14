'It’s a lot of fun': Barbershop quartet serenading sweethearts all day across Windsor-Essex

The Essex Vocal Express is marking Valentine’s Day this year the same way they have for the last three decades by delivering dozens of singing Valentine’s across Windsor-Essex.

From offices to living rooms, the barbershop quartet serenades sweethearts, students and loved ones all day long as they bring beautiful melodies everywhere they go.

“It’s a lot of fun!” said Tom Grimes with the Windsor Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society.

Grimes said each valentine includes two songs and a rose, with proceeds going towards the group’s Youth in Harmony outreach program, which allows the chorus to teach and perform in schools in the community.

The Essex Vocal Express is marking Valentine’s Day by serenading people across Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

“That's the payoff for us,” Grimes said. “When you go in and you can make somebody's day or just putting a smile on their face. It's always a surprise, and it's not always ladies, it's sometimes we're singing to men too. Sometimes we're singing the kids.”

“It's just a fun thing to do for people and it just kind of brightens their day up.”

Grimes noted they get a lot of emotional reactions when they surprise people with their songs, noting they frequently put on performances for various fundraising, seasonal, and sporting events, as well as special occasions throughout the community.

“The best part is the enjoyment you see on other people's faces,” Grimes stated.

“If you can brighten that day, that's why we do it.”

Meantime, Valentine’s Day business was booming at Dak’s Flowers on Tecumseh Road East where upwards of 400 deliveries were anticipated by the end of the day.

“It's a one-off deal,” said manager Marty Hall. “This is a special day.”

“You hand flowers to someone for any occasion, nearly instantaneously puts a smile on their face,” he said.

Hall said orders started being placed back in December, noting it’s the busiest day of the year for the flower shop that’s been in business for over 60 years.

Hall explained, “It doesn't just culminate today. Today might be Valentine's Day but tomorrow I can assure you we’ll be maybe not as busy, but it will be relatively busy because for the ‘Forget Me Not’s’ who haven't remembered. Whoops!”

Elsewhere, at Walker’s Candies on Howard Avenue, customers were grabbing sweets and savouring other last minute gift ideas.

“Very busy,” exclaimed manager Rob Obeid. “It’s the single most busiest day of the year!”

Obeid believed chocolate covered strawberries and roses to be among the more popular items this year along with classic truffles.

“Valentine's is one of the most popular days of the year. It's the busiest, everybody's in love so you know they're getting their loved ones chocolate,” he said.